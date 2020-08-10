'Energy sector carries Bangbandhu's legacy'



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid emphasis on decentralization of power and self-reliance in country's energy sector. We have to follow Bangabandhu's footprints.





The energy policy should remain in overall thoughts of the government. Bangabandhu built the backbone of the energy sector with his bold steps. We have to carry his legacy.Speakers said these joining an online seminar organized by the energy division on Sunday marking the National Energy Security Day.





In his speech as the chief guest, Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said, "The energy policy should be kept in overall thoughts of the government. We want development of people." "We have evaluated gas and air resources," he further said.







Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury urged all to become judicious in using energy and directed the authorities concerned to supply quality energy.While addressing the seminar as special guest, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "Bangladesh was pushed into darkness through the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975.





August 9 is an important day for us. Bangbandhu purchased five gas-fields. The government has been working following his philosophy of self-reliant energy sector. As a result, our gas production has increased."





"Gas is being imported for ensuring energy security. As a result, our exports are on the rise. The global energy sector is going through changes. Similar planning won't work for long. The government has been using diverse energy."





In his keynote speech, Engineer Md Kamruzzaman, former managing director of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL), said, "Development and GDP are increasing with the use of energy. We are now at the bottom among middle income countries. The position is gradually improving."





Dr M Tamim, former energy adviser to the caretaker government, said, "Bangabandhu laid emphasis on the decentralization of power and self-reliance in the energy sector. We have to do so. Bangabandhu also encouraged private investments in the sector."





Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on power, energy and mineral resources ministry, said, "The government has been working for energy security. But we have to reduce dependency on imports to ensure energy security."





Md Anisur Rahman, senior secretary for the Energy and Mineral Resource Division at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, presided over the virtual seminar. In his speech, Anisur Rahman said, "As the national security is related to the energy security, all information relating to energy issues will remain open for people."





He thanked all participants for joining the seminar. Parliamentary standing committee member Abu Zahir, Petrobangla Chairman AB Abdul Fattah, BPC Chairman Shamsur Rahman also addressed the seminar. Power Division Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, PDB, REB chairmen and managing directors of different companies also joined the seminar.







