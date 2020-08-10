Renowned music director Alauddin Ali no more



National Award winning composer and music director Alauddin Ali has passed away. He breathed his last at the capital's Universal Medical College Hospital at 5:30 pm on Sunday, confirmed his son Shawkat Ali Rana.





He was 67 years old at the time of passing, and was kept on life support on Saturday as his condition deteriorated. A legendary name in Bangladesh's music industry, he had battled cancer for a long time. He is survived by five children including singer and media personality, Alif Alauddin.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the death of composer Alauddin Ali.In separate condolence messages, they said his death is irreparable loss to the cultural arena.They also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.





