Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K



A terrorist was killed and two others were seriously injured as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.







The infiltration bid was scuttled in the Krishna Ghati sector on Friday when the alert troops noticed a group of terrorists attempting to sneak into this side from across the LoC and immediately engaged them, Jammu-based PRO (defense) Lt Col Devender Anand told news agency PTI.







He said that while one terrorist was killed on the spot in the gunfight, two others were seriously injured. The Army officer said that subsequent search in the area showed that the dead body of the terrorist was dragged away from the incident site.





He added that the forces recovered 1 AK 47 rifle, 2 AK 47 magazines, and some eatables from the site. He said that the seized eatables had Pakistan markings on them few other items clearly indicated the complicity of Pakistan in sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. "





Security forces are maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid along the LoC to foil any nefarious designs by Pakistan," Lt Col Anand said.





