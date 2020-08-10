Natasha tests COVID-19 positive



Former Miss India World, actress Natasha Suri has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, she will not be able to be part of the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Dangerous'.







The movie, which also stars Karan Singh Grover and BipashaBasu, will begin streaming on MX Player from August 14. In an interview with Bombay Times, Natasha said, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work.







After I came back, I fell ill and had a fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too."





"The promotions were to begin from August 10, and I am very sad that I won't be able to participate in them. Nonetheless, I am excited about the project, sharing screen space with some very good actors and working with such a great team," she added.







Natasha made her film debut with the 2016 Malayalam comedy 'King Liar', which also starred Dileep and Madonna Sebastian. She was last seen in the Zee5 original film 'Virgin Bhanupriya', which released last month.



