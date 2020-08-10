'Tenet' is as big a film as possible: Nolan

Christopher Nolan recently shared a special video message for his Chinese fans regarding his upcoming movie 'Tenet'. The release of Tenet, described as an espionage thriller, has been delayed several times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has ensured theaters around the world have been closed for months. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 17 and then was pushed to July 31.







'Tenet' stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ClémencePoésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia. In the video, Nolan says, "Hello, audiences in China. My name is Christopher Nolan. I'm the director of Tenet, which is a film we've made very much for the big screen.





As a huge fan of cinema and epic event cinema my whole life, I like nothing more than escaping to another world through the power of movies. And Tenet is our attempt to make as big a film as possible. With as immersive action as possible for the big screen. We're extremely excited to show it to the Chinese audiences."





