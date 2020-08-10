Zahid Hasan's web series 'Mafia'



Popular actor ZahidHasan is going to act in a web series called 'Mafia'.It will be produced by film director ShaheenSumon. The creator is going to build a web series for the first time in his career. Images of the mysterious lives of the mighty people of the underworld will emerge here.







There will be stories of love, betrayal, love wrapped in cruelty, lust for power, deception and much more. Actor ZahidHasan will play an important role in the series. The director said that a formal contract was signed with the actor last Friday (August 7). Dil Mohammad's screenplay 'Mafia' will be made in 150 episodes.







Shooting will start from August 11 in Narayanganj. It will also be shot in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar. Work will be done with three cameras simultaneously. The web series, made under the banner of Shapla Media International, will be released on the company's channel Voice TV's YouTube, Facebook and web portals.

