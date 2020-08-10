Many getting jobs because of Bhabna



Thousands of people have lost their jobs in various non-governmental organizations in the capital over the past months due to Corona. Many have lost their jobs and moved to their home villages even after living in the capital for a long time.







Attempts have also been made to tell the story of a family in the drama 'To-Let' by AnimeshAich. The drama stars SarkarApu, Syed Mosharraf, Jayaraj and Ashna Habib Bhabna in the lead roles. The drama has been published on G-Series YouTube channel on August 4.







Bhabna is being praised for her impeccable performance in the drama. The drama has already been seen by the leaders of various non-governmental organizations in Dhaka. The thoughts in the drama are getting quite a response.

Just as Bhabna gets response from the audience for acting in a good story drama, the present generation of artistes, and legendary actors, also appreciated her performance.







She said, "I was really upset when I first heard the story. I have tried to play the character with the director's views. I tried my best. The biggest thing is the success of working on this drama, the head of a private organization called me after seeing the drama. He says he is bringing back those who lost their jobs in his organization.







I was so emotional when I heard this. My father had tears in his eyes. Really, as an actress, acting in this could be a bigger achievement for me. Of course thanks and gratitude to AnimeshAich, playwright and director of 'To-let'. In the future too, I want to act in such dramas which will benefit the people of the society."





