After 7 years Shakib, Mahi together for 'Nawab LLB'



Shakib Khan's 'Nawab' got much acclaim in 2016. This time his movie called 'Nawab LLB' is coming for the audience. It will be directed by AnanyaMamun. On March 15, he announced the new film. There, he said, the film will see Shakib opposite MahiyaMahi and ArchitaSporshia.





With this, Shakib Khan and Mahi are going to unite once again after 7 long years. Shakib and Mahi were seen together for the first time in 2013 in the movie 'BhalobasaAajkal' directed by PA Kajal and produced by Jaaz Multimedia.





Finally, after a break of 7 years, they got together once again. The issue has received quite a response from Dhaliwood lovers. Although the release was announced on Eid-ul-Fitr, all the work on the film was stopped due to corona.





Ever since then, everyone has been waiting to see when the shooting will start and when the film will be released.Finally, producer AnanyaMamun said that the shooting of the film may start from the 20th of this month. There will be a meeting with everyone on the next 12th.







There will be a decision on when the shooting will take place. The shooting location will also be finalized on that day.Shakib-Mahi will play the role of a lawyer in 'Nawab LLB' under the banner of Celebrity Productions. On the other hand, AnanyaMamun is reluctant to say anything about the character of Sporshia.

Leave Your Comments