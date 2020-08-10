Experts slam BFF for misleading Covid test report

Bangladesh national footballers seen during residential camp. -BFF



The residential camp of Bangladesh national football team has been destroyed due to the terrible grip of coronavirus.Bangladesh football team's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign were given a harsh introduction with 18 players from their squad have tested positive for Covid-19.







The infections were confirmed after 24 of 36 players reported for the camp, which started on August 5 to prepare for the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in October-November. Out of the 24 footballers reported in the first two days for joining the camp, 11 had corona positive.







Excluding them, 22 players including 13 footballers and two local assistant coaches and physios joined the conditional camp in Gazipur. But the situation was horrible with seven footballers out of the eight who came to the camp on the first day was found to have corona virus in their bodies where total 18 footballers were positive in the first two days.





The fact is there is no similarity between the reports given by different hospitals of the country and the reports of Bangabandhu Medical. According to former footballers, the players suffer the most due to the lack of foresight of the federation. BFF says they are in trouble with the camp over the misleading report while health experts have raised questions about the local slandered Covid test.





The booters were instructed go through COVID-19 test before joining the conditional camp. Footballers were tested in different hospitals of the country in different districts as per BFF's instructions where report came negative all footballers except defender Bishwanath Ghosh. According to former footballers, the players have faced such a catastrophe due to the lack of foresight of BFF.





The drama began a day later with the picture changed in the test conducted by BFF as 18 out of the last 24 footballers were reported positive. BFF is now in trouble after the dramatic report changed. Meanwhile, BFF in order to be sure of their booters COVID-19 result, decided to conduct further COVID-19 test of all of their footballers, coaches and officials in two recognised hospitals today.





"We are also surprised like you by the results as so many COVID-19 positive tested among the players, but one thing we need to keep in mind that many times the results show false …. so on this basis, we'll further conduct test of all players and officials of the camp in a two recognised centers on Monday …. Hope we'll get the results on the following day (Tuesday) and then we'll able to say about the players who are positive and who are negative" said Nabil, chairman of the national team management.





General Secretary of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Abu Nayeem Shohag said, "We have had to gain a lot of momentum in the coroner's result of BFF's initiative and the personal initiative of the players."





The health experts have also raised the question about the acceptability of the local test."There is a problem somewhere, whether the test is being done properly. The samples should have been tested by a good quality laboratory and skilled health workers" Public health expert, Professor Dr Benazir Ahmed said.





Total 36 footballers were scheduled to join conditional camp at Sahara resort in Gazipur after undergoing three-phase covid test but the camp is now under threat after the Covid test report with the players who has tested negative for Covid-19 are also in fear. The remaining five players of the initially called 36-memeber squad, including skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, will join the camp later stage.





Bangladesh has officially recorded just over 250,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 3,300 deaths from the illness. The country is ranked 187th in world football and its team are at the bottom of Group E in 2022 World Cup qualifying.





They were scheduled to play their remaining four matches earlier this year but because of the pandemic the games were suspended and are now due to take place in October and November.





