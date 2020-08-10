Published:  08:27 AM, 10 August 2020

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong media mogul and one of the city's most prominent pro-democracy figures, was arrested on Monday under Beijing's new national security law, a close aide and a police source said.

"Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time," Mark Simon, a colleague of Lai's, wrote on Twitter.

A police source told AFP Lai was arrested on charges of colluding with foreign forces – one of the new national security offences – and with fraud.--AFP


