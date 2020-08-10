BBC apologizes over racial slur used in news report





BBC director general Tony Hall has apologized and said a mistake was made after a news report containing a racial slur was broadcast last month.





More than 18,600 people complained after the N-word was used in full in a report about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol.





The BBC initially defended the use of the slur, broadcast by Points West and the BBC News Channel on 29 July.





Lord Hall said he now accepts the BBC should have taken a different approach.





He said he recognised that the report had caused "distress" amongst many people, and said the BBC would be "strengthening" its guidance on offensive language in its output.





The use of the N-word in the broadcast prompted widespread criticism, including by a number of politicians and BBC staff.





'Slap in the face'

On Saturday, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Sideman - real name David Whitely - quit the station over the row.





He said "the action and the defence of the action feels like a slap in the face of our community".





In its initial defence, the BBC said that the organisation felt it needed "to explain, and report, not just the injuries but, given their alleged extreme nature, the words alleged to have been used" in the attack on an NHS worker known as K-Dogg.





The decision had been supported by the victim's family, the corporation added.





On Sunday, the BBC's director of creative diversity June Sarpong welcomed Lord Hall's subsequent apology.





In a tweet, she wrote: "I am glad BBC director general Tony Hall has personally intervened to unequivocally apologise over BBC News' use of the N-word."





However, BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target tweeted that it was "a total shame" that it had taken the resignation of a "young black broadcaster" to trigger the BBC apology.





Sideman highlighted parts of Lord Hall's apology on his Instagram, alongside a tweet that praised his "courage of conviction" in quitting - which he said had touched his "whole soul".





"If people actually take in the level of personal sacrifice involved in his move [...] a Jamaican born man with a Brum accent climbed all the way to the BBC... and quit," a member of the public tweeted.





In his message, Lord Hall emphasised "the BBC's intention was to highlight an alleged racist attack".





"This is important journalism which the BBC should be reporting on and we will continue to do so," he said.





"Yet despite these good intentions, I recognise that we have ended up creating distress amongst many people.





"The BBC now accepts that we should have taken a different approach at the time of broadcast and we are very sorry for that. We will now be strengthening our guidance on offensive language across our output.





"Every organisation should be able to acknowledge when it has made a mistake. We made one here."





His statement followed high-level discussions with BBC colleagues on Sunday morning.

Leave Your Comments