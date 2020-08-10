Doctor, 3 BGB members infected with coronavirus in Thakurgaon









Three members of Border Guard Bangladesh and a doctor among 18 people, have been infected with coronavirus in Thakurgaon.

With the new cases, the total coronavirus cases have risen to 522, said civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman on Sunday afternoon.

So far 276 patients recovered in the district while eight people died from coronavirus.

The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,399 on Sunday with the death of 34 more patients in the last 24 hours.

During this period, 2,487 new cases were confirmed.

Besides, 1,766 patients have made full recovery from Covid-19, raising the number of recoveries to 1,48,370.

