National Mourning Day: Preparatory meeting held in Sarail

A preparatory meeting was held in Sarail of Brahmanbaria at the initiative of upazila administration to mark the 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day 2020.

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum (Sheuly Azad) MP was present as the chief guest at the meeting held at upazila parishad hall room on Sunday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa presided over the meeting.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique UddinThakur, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, upazila parishad vicechairmen Abu Hanif, Rokeya Begum, Sarail Govt College Principal Mridha Ahmed Kamal, Aruail Degree College Principal Mukhlesur Rahman, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Sahid Khaled Jamil Khan,Upazila Education Officer Abdul Aziz, Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Saiful Islam, Sarail Pilot Girls’ High School Acting Headmaster Anowar Hossain, Freedom Fighter Kazi Mofizul Islam, Kalikachchha Pathshala High SchoolHeadmaster Rafiqul Islam Manik, Sarail Reporters’ Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Awami League leader Mahfuz Ali, Jubo League leader Bilal Hossain were also present at the meeting, among others.

