Light to moderate rain likely across country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at few places over Rangpur, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions in the next 24-hour since 9am today.





One or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions may also experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind as some places over country may see moderately heavy falls during the period, a met office release said.





Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





Country’s highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius at Sylhet and Rajshahi and lowest one today was 25.1 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6.35 pm today and rises at 5.32 am tomorrow in the capital

Leave Your Comments