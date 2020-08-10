8 civilians killed, 2 wounded in bomb attacks in Afghanistan









Eight civilians were killed and two wounded in two separate bomb explosions in Afghanistan, authorities said Monday.





Earlier on Monday, two people were wounded after a sticky bomb attached to a four-wheel-drive car was detonated at morning rush hour in Makroryan-e-Charum locality, Police District 9 of national capital, Kabul, the capital police said.





The identity of the people aboard the vehicle was not immediately known.





On Sunday, eight civilians were killed after a sedan touched off an improvised bomb in Arghistan district of southern Kandahar province, Tariq Arian, spokesman of Interior Ministry, told Xinhua.





He blamed Taliban militant group for the attack in the region, 450 km south of Kabul.





Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.





More than 800 civilians were killed and over 2,330 others wounded in IED explosions in 2019.





