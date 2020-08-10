India sees 1,007 coronavirus deaths in 24hr









India registered 1,007 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally to 44,386 on Monday.





Besides, the fresh coronavirus infections surged by another 62,064 cases, the Health Ministry said, reports AP.





So far, the country has reported 2,215,074 positive cases. At least 634,935 patients are still undergoing treatment.





India has recorded more than 60,000 cases of the virus daily in the last four days – more infections than any other country in the world for six consecutive days. It has averaged around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June.





Infections in India remain concentrated in 10 states that contribute nearly 80 percent of the new cases.





India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has the fifth-most deaths but its fatality rate of about 2 percent is far lower than the top two hardest-hit countries.





There are now over 19.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with more than 729,000 fatalities and 12 million recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

