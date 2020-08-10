No new dengue case reports in 24 hrs





No new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until Monday morning, while nine patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information as part of its regular update.





Currently, nine dengue patients are being treated at different hospitals in the capital.





The health authorities reported 369 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 359 made recovery.





Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and among them 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.

