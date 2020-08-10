Coronavirus: Bangladesh’s cases surpass 2.6 lakh





Bangladesh’s officially confirmed coronavirus cases went up to 2,60,507 with the detection of 2,907 new patients in 24 hours until Monday.





The country’s death tally rose to 3,438 as 39 patients died during this period, the health authorities announced.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





At a regular briefing, an official of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that 2,067 patients have newly recovered. So far, 1,50,437 patients have recovered from coronavirus.





The official said the new cases positive cases were found after conducting 12,849 tests.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic.

