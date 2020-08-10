Published:  06:03 PM, 10 August 2020 Last Update: 06:10 PM, 10 August 2020

‘Toll demanded from mosque committee’

An  influential group has allegedly demanded toll from the development work of a  mosque in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria. They demanded Tk 20 lakh or five  newly-built shops at the mosque market from the committee.

Members  of the mosque committee and local people formed a human chain in protest of  demanding toll from the mosque development work at Mohonpur Bazar in Purbo  Talshahar union of the upazila on Monday.

Mohonpur  Bazar Jame Masjid Committee President Abdul Hamid, Vice President Fazlul Haque   Sheikh, General Secretary Shamsul Haque, Abdus Salam, Jasim Uddin, Habibur  Rahman, Moti Member, Ferdous and Kamal addressed the human-chain program, among  others.

The  demonstrators said, the committee took an initiative of constructing a market  on the land of Mohonpur Bazar Jame Masjid for overall development of the  mosque. For the construction work, Tk 2.5 lakh was taken from each of 28  businessmen. Accordingly, 28 shops have been constructed. The process of  handing over the shops to the businessmen is going on at the moment.

They  also alleged that when the construction work started, local influentials Abu  Bakar, Abdullah, Abdur Rouf, Motali, Shaheen, Yeamin, Monnu, Ful Mia and Amir  Ali demanded Tk 20 lakh from the mosque committee as toll. If it was not  possible to give money, they demanded five shops. In such a situation, shops  cannot be handed over to the businessmen.

The  demonstrators demanded immediate legal action against the people involved in  the incident.



