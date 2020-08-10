‘Toll demanded from mosque committee’

An influential group has allegedly demanded toll from the development work of a mosque in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria. They demanded Tk 20 lakh or five newly-built shops at the mosque market from the committee.

Members of the mosque committee and local people formed a human chain in protest of demanding toll from the mosque development work at Mohonpur Bazar in Purbo Talshahar union of the upazila on Monday.

Mohonpur Bazar Jame Masjid Committee President Abdul Hamid, Vice President Fazlul Haque Sheikh, General Secretary Shamsul Haque, Abdus Salam, Jasim Uddin, Habibur Rahman, Moti Member, Ferdous and Kamal addressed the human-chain program, among others.

The demonstrators said, the committee took an initiative of constructing a market on the land of Mohonpur Bazar Jame Masjid for overall development of the mosque. For the construction work, Tk 2.5 lakh was taken from each of 28 businessmen. Accordingly, 28 shops have been constructed. The process of handing over the shops to the businessmen is going on at the moment.

They also alleged that when the construction work started, local influentials Abu Bakar, Abdullah, Abdur Rouf, Motali, Shaheen, Yeamin, Monnu, Ful Mia and Amir Ali demanded Tk 20 lakh from the mosque committee as toll. If it was not possible to give money, they demanded five shops. In such a situation, shops cannot be handed over to the businessmen.

The demonstrators demanded immediate legal action against the people involved in the incident.

