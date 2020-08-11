Diner Sheshe





"We were born on April Fool's Day, so everyone thought it was a prank when our mom announced that she'd had twins. Being April 1st babies was also a sign from the world that life is not to be taken seriously, and that's been our motto for the past 25 years! When we were kids, Chaitalee had a test in school.







She hated studying, so we exchanged our IDs, and I wrote the test for her. But after the test, when the teacher called mom to praise Chaitalee on her remarkable results, mom realised what we were up to and made us confess.







After that, we were never put in the same class again! Still somehow, we always went to the same schools, colleges...and even got the exact same grades, and by same grades I mean down to the decimal- in every test! As rosy as it sounds, we fight like cats and dogs.





But it's mostly out of concern for each other. Like once on a trip with friends, she went to the bathroom without informing anyone and it got me so worried- I yelled at her so much when she came back.







But that doesn't stop us from taking spontaneous decisions, like getting our own little pup Bella 3 years back! Now she's our triplet; we dress her up in matching clothes, take her to our grooming appointments and we've even stitched tiny matching bikinis for her! The sibling rule applies to all 3 of us now- we can trouble each other as much as we want, but if someone else does, they've had it!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

