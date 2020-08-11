Nutrition awareness campaign launched for RMG workers

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, a Switzerland-based NGO, has launched a campaign to raise awareness among RMG workers on malnutrition. -AA



Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland-based NGO, has launched a campaign to raise awareness among RMG workers on malnutrition through digital distant approach. The campaign aims at creating improved access to, and demand for, safe and nutritious food.







Due to malnutrition among the workers, their productivity is being hampered. Healthy foods reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and provide enough energy and nutrients to perform tasks by the workers, said a press release.







Currently, GAIN has been implementing a project titled "Strengthening Workers' Access to Pertinent Nutrition Opportunities (SWAPNO)" with ppartnership of 20 garment factories in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayangang, Mymensing and Chittagong to reach more than 50,000 workers.







Due to COVID-19 situation, GAIN has designed digital media-based distant Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) approach, which included Radio drama, Facebook campaign, webinar, jingle and Television programme.







GAIN started the campaign recently and it will continue till December this year (2020). According to the GAIN's Radio project partner Dhaka FM, theweekly radio drama 'amar swapno amar pushti' has created a buzz among the workers countrywide and thelast 5 episodes of the audio drama has covered more than 12 million audiences.







The initiative is aimed at motivating the policymakers, employers, factory management, brand and buyers to give importance to the nutrition issue. It is also to encourage the factory managements to provide nutritious foods to workers as well as helping the workers to understand the benefits of eating nutritious foods.





