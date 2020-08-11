Thai anti-govt protesters hold rallies outside Bangkok

Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus outside of Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. -Reuters



Hundreds joined anti-government protests across Thailand on Sunday following a day of rallies in the country's capital where protesters were calling for new elections and constitional reforms.





On Saturday, more than 1,000 protested in Bangkok after a human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and student activist Panupong Jadnok were arrested and held overnight. They were later released on bail.Demonstrations have returned to Thailand's streets, calling for the removal of the government of 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha after a disputed election last year.





Protesters packed a concourse near a shopping mall in central Bangkok to hear speeches denouncing the arrests and calling for the prime minister to resign. Tensions rose briefly as police officers moved in, telling the crowd they were only observing.





They withdrew to a chorus of boos and chants for them to get out. Police had arrested Arnon, a leading figure in the burgeoning protest movement, on Friday, charging him with sedition and defying an emergency decree imposed to control the coronavirus.





Critics say the emergency decree is actually being used to stifle political dissidents. A second activist, Panupong, was also detained. Both men appeared in court on Saturday in Bangkok before they were granted bail. Arnon and Panupong appeared in good health when they exited the court and pledged to continue protesting.





---Reuters, Bangkok





