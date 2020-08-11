Pre-order for Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G started



Pre-order for Samsung's latest power phones- Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is starting from August 10, 2020, and continue till September 7, 2020, with attractive EMI facilities and cashback offer.





The 6.7-inch Galaxy Note20 and 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are the most powerful Note series yet. The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are offered at a price of BDT 99,999 and BDT 1,34,999 respectively.





Galaxy Note20 has 8GB of RAM and powered by 4,300mAh battery, whereas Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has 12GB of RAM and is powered by 4,500mAh battery. Both devices are equipped with 25W fast charging and can reverse charge at 9W. Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G both have a triple rear camera to capture every moment.







Galaxy Note20 series lets the user to use features like 'Link to Windows' and 'Samsung Dex'. Galaxy Note20 comes in two colors - mystic green and Mystic Grey, while Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G comes in mystic bronze and mystic black.







Upon pre-order, customers will receive a cashback of BDT 10,000 for Note20 and BDT 15,000 for Note20 Ultra 5G or a pair of free Galaxy Buds Live, subject to the lucky draw.







Customers can also avail the interest-free EMI facility for making the payment of the remaining amount at the time of delivery. While pre-ordering, customers will be eligible for up to 12 months EMI for Galaxy Note20 and 18 months EMI for Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.







The interest-free EMI is applicable with selected bank credit cards only. City Bank Amex Cardholders will get an additional Tk. 5,000 cashback on Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, when purchased with EMI upon taking delivery on 1st Day.





Amex credit cardholders can also avail interest-free EMI of up to 18 months for Note20 and 24 months for Note20 Ultra 5G. Samsung Bangladesh is also providing exchange offers, and an additional BDT 11,000 exchange value will be added to the regular exchange price of selected models.







This additional cashback is available for both Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G. Customers will enjoy attractive data bundles from GP, Robi-airtel & Banglalink. Regarding this Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "In this era of connectivity, we are always eager to bring the latest innovations to our customers to improve their performance and productivity.







Enhanced technology used in the latest Note20 series will phenomenally balance work and personal life and add a great value to the Galaxy ecosystem."







Both these power devices can be pre-ordered from Samsung's official stores and online (www.note20preorder.com). Besides, pre-order is available through GP Shop, Robi Shop, Banglalink Shop, Evaly, Pickaboo, and Daraz.







Leave Your Comments