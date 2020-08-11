Huawei starts 'Seeds for the Future 2020' in BD

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and top Huawei Bangladesh officials attend the virtual inauguration ceremony of 'Seeds for the Future 2020' in Bangladesh on Monday, August 10, 2020. - Collected



Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited on Monday inaugurated its annual program of 'Seeds for the Future 2020' in the country. The inauguration ceremony has been taken place virtually while State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the program as the chief guest.







'Seeds for the Future' is a flagship CSR program of Huawei which is designed to develop local ICT talents and thorough transfer of knowledge. The program mainly focuses on bridging the gap between academic and industry knowledge. Selected participants get insights into the latest developments in the global ICT industry and get the opportunity to enhance their ICT expertise and skills.





The program is also a long-term CSR activity dedicated to the top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) students worldwide.







On this launching occasion in Bangladesh, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "Huawei's Seeds for the Future program is such a program which is equipping youth with ICT skills for their own development.







We believe this program will boost the students in their career paths and help them to gain knowledge about new technologies such as big data and IoT. Besides, this will aid them in helping the country to achieve the Vision of Digital Bangladesh 2021."







Zhang Zhengjun, the CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said: Huawei is trying to create value here. For the last five years, students of different universities are getting the opportunity to get training at our Huawei University and research and development centers situated in China.







This project is facilitating the students to have knowledge of the world's next technologies like 5G, cloud, and AI era, etc. We want our students to get the best skills so they can innovate and create local solutions that will serve the local needs."





Teachers from various universities, who took part in the launching event, thanked Huawei for this initiative with notes that such activities will drive youth development and help them to adapt to the ever-changing technology and will also play a crucial in digital transformation. Moreover, it will help the youth to build a resilient nation on the base of technology by reducing the inequality of academic and practical knowledge.



Starting in 2008 globally, Seeds for the Future has been implemented in 126 countries and international organizations worldwide, benefitting over 30,000 students from 500 universities. Among them, more than 5,770 university students have taken a study trip to the Huawei headquarters. Seeds for the Future started in Bangladesh in 2014.







