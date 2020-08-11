Lili Reinhart on her decision to come out as bisexual



Actress Lili Reinhart said she was attracted to women from a young age, and people close to her knew her truth all along. In an interview to Flaunt magazine, the 'Riverdale' star revealed that she felt comfortable coming out after experiencing an abundance of solidarity while marching at a protest alongside the LGBTQ community, reported people.com."





I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age," she said, adding: "I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention."





The 23-year-old added: "That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret."





In June, the 'Riverdale' star shared in an Instagram Story that she would be attending an LGBTQ for Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, which was meant for members of the LGBTQ community who were standing in solidarity with the anti-racism movement."





Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she wrote at the time, adding: "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."







