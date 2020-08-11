Tahsan joins 'Creme 21's awareness campaign



Popular singer-songwriter Tahsan Khan has teamed up with 'Creme 21' in an effort to create public awareness about the coronavirus said a press release.







The singer aims at encouraging everyone to keep themselves and their surrounding environment germ-free in the time of COVID-19 and to clean hands with hand sanitizer to contain the spread of coronavirus, which enters the human body through the nose, mouth or eyes. 'Creme 21', made by Germany, has been around for over 50 years. It is now a leading brand in the world of skincare.





They have developed a hand sanitizer, which Emami Group has recently started marketing. It has been claimed that 'Creme 21' hand sanitizer is effective against 99.9% germs. It also contains components of Vitamin E and Aloe Vera that helps to keep hands soft and safe.





The product is available in 50 ml and 100 ml. Emami Bangladesh Limited is hopeful that the campaign will be successful with the combination of the skilled team of Emami Group along with well-known model and actor Tahsan.

