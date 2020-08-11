Fans petition to remove Kylie from 'WAP' music video



Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's collaborative single "WAP" has a 20 second Kylie Jenner cameo.The video which was released on Friday is currently trending number 2 on Youtube. The video features famous guests such as: Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, reported by Variety.





Fans praised Cardi and Megan for spotlighting Black and Brown women, but hated Jenner's appearance, who is often accused of appropriating Black culture. A petition was made on Change.org calling for removal of Jenner from the video.Created by the users Nini YouTube, Megan Hotties and Bardo Gangs, the petition's caption states: "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone."





Those who signed the petition agree, with one commenting: "I was happily enjoying my daily cup of Brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill." Another signee said, "She is a culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! Down with the culture vultures!"At the time of publication, the petition has more than 50,000 signatures.





Though Cardi did not address Jenner's cameo specifically, she hinted at the situation on Twitter by writing, "I wanna say thank you to every woman that was a part of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means a lot to me! It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential."





Jenner has yet to respond to the backlash, and instead shared behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the music video shoot on Instagram.









---Agencies





Leave Your Comments