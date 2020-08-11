Music arena mourns death of legendary Alauddin Ali

u

Tributes poured in for music director-composer Alauddin Ali, the 'franchise man' of Bangladesh's film and music industry since the '70s, after he passed away on Sunday afternoon at the age of 67, reports UNB.





Musicians and bands paid respects to the legend, describing him as "once in a generation genius" and the "king of Bangladeshi music".





Naquib Khan, noted composer-keyboardist and front man of popular band 'Rennaissance', wrote on Facebook: "Extremely shocked to hear that our beloved legendary Music Composer respected Alauddin Ali Bhai is No more ... Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. It's really a great loss to the nation."





Hamin Ahmed of Miles wrote that with Alauddin's death, Bangladesh has lost one of the greatest composers of Bangla songs.Feedback guitarist LabuRahman the great music director spent his life with music and gave us a lot of legendary songs. "Will keep him alive in our heart forever ... May Allah grant him Jannat ... Please keep him in your prayers."





Popular singer-musician Topu wrote that he was shocked at the passing away of the music director-composer. "Such a great loss," he said.Noted playback singers AankhiAlamgir called Alauddin 'chacha' (uncle). "Rest in Peace Alauddin Ali chacha. There will be no one like you, ever. 2020 is a cursed year," she wrote.





Popular band Chirkutt and Cryptic Fate paid tributes to the legend on Facebook."If you remember any song from the 70s and 80s, it was most probably composed by him. He was prolific and immensely talented. He was a once in a generation genius," Cryptic Fate wrote.





Several organizations, including Bangladesh Film Artiste Association (BFAA), Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Dhaka International FoklFest and more have expressed their deepest shock and sorrow at the passing away of the legend.





With an astonishing number of over 5,000 songs, Alauddin Ali has received a total of eight National Awards in his illustrious career spanning decades.Popular musician Asif described the legend as "the king of music in Bangladesh" who was a historical chapter in the Bangladeshi music industry.The singer said Alauddin was the best music director that he had ever seen in his career. "Bangladesh will forever be indebted to his immortal creations," he wrote.

