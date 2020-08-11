

The whole nation is celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bengali nation and the best Bengali in a thousand year.







On this occasion, RTV has undertaken various activities throughout the year including the screening of a docu film on the Father of the Nation.







On December 26, 2019, RTV officially announced the making of a long documentary on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the 50th birth anniversary of Bangladesh.





RTV has produced the documentary 'Bangabandhur Rajnoitik Jibon O Bangladesher Ovvudoy' by adding research and rare footage with its own funds.







Produced by Bengal Multimedia, this 2 hour 50 minute documentary is researched, written and directed by Syed Sabab Ali Arju.The premiere show of the documentary held yesterday, August 10. Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest.

