Women cricketers join Individual training

Bangladesh women cricketer Jahanara Alam chatting with assistant during individual training at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) on Monday. -BCB



The Bangladesh National Women Team players have joined the second phase of the individual practice session arranged by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from Monday. Previously only Men Team players were participated in the first phase of the practice session.





Nine Women team players started their individual practice session across three venues. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna and Shaheed Chandu Stadium (SCS) in Bogra are the three selected venues for the Women players.Since the boys cricketers have been included in the second phase schedule, they will continue their first phase practice till August 13.





Earlier, almost all the members of Bangladesh men team started individual training. Players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed took the field in Dhaka while many others also joined in Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi. "I thought it will be tough for me to start practice after a long gap. But it wasn't like that," Jahanara Alam told the media after first-day practice on Monday. "





I had worked with the fitness during the lockdown which was good, and that is helping me now. I bowled a few over without any problem. It will be more comfortable in the coming days, I think," she added. Jahanara said her bowling was nearly accurate on the first day. However, she also said that a few balls were wider.







"You cannot go ahead without a problem when you return to the field after a long gap. A few balls were wider, what I didn't want. But I understand you have to face some problem when you come to play after a long gap," she further told the media. Along with Jahanara, Nahida Akter and Rumana Ahmed have also joined an individual training programme on Monday while Lata Mondol will start from today.





A new venue was added to the fold which is Shaheed Chandu Stadium Bogra where other two national team cricketers Khadija Tul Kubra and Sharmin Sultana had trained on the first day.





"It was really tough to hit the practice pit after almost five months. Everything appears to be new but it feels really nice to get back to the stadium after such a long time," Nahida said after her practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



"Since we practiced after a long time, it is true that it was painful. There is rustiness. Hopefully we'll overcome this rustiness very soon if we continue in such fashion," she added.Nahid however thanked BCB for arranging such practice sessions for them. She also said the session of psychologist Ali Azhar helped them to stay mentally fit.





"We were frustrated after being confined into the room due to the coronavirus. We thought that we'll never get back the skill of cricket that we had. But the psychologist gave us the mental strength by counselling us. It was a good session," she concluded.





The Women cricketers for the second phase of the practice sessions are:

Jahanara Alam (Dhaka), Rumana Ahmed (Khulna), Salma Khatun (Khulna), Sharmin Sultana (Bogra), Lata Mondol (Dhaka), Sharmin Akter Supta (Dhaka), Khadija Tul Kubra (Bogra), Nahida Akter (Dhaka), Shamima Sultana (Dhaka)





Leave Your Comments