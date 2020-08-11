Sample of booters collected for COVID-19 retest

A representative of medical center doctor collecting blood sample of a national team footballer at Sarah Resort in Gazipur on Monday. -BFF



Representatives of two medical center doctors - International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research (ICDDRB), Bangladesh and Praava Health - on Monday collected blood sample of all thirty booters and six officials and staffs of the national team at Sarah Resort in Gazipur to retest them for COVID-19, BSS report. The report of the tests will be delivered on Wednesday / Thursday evening, according to a message received from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday.





BFF member and national team's member Satyajit Das Rupu through a video message said: "Our two institutions ICDDRB and Praava Health separately collected sample…. the players who were earlier tested COVID-19 negative have given the sample first to ICDDRB and then Praava Health also started their activities at the same procedure and we hoped that we'll get the COVID-19 reports in hand soon."





He informed that the players, who were earlier tested for COVID-19 positive, have not shown any symptoms yet in the camp and they are under observation by the doctors and all the players are still physically fine.We'll be able to take the next step as soon as we'll get the result in hand, Rupu added.





"We all physically well by the kind of Allah and we have no any COVID-19 symptom in the body…..we were retested separately by the two medical institutions today and hoped that we'll be able to be back in the field soon with negative results," said Biplo Ahmed.





Earlier, the national team's management committee took the decision after a total of eighteen players and an official among the twenty nine tested over the previous few days were found COVID-19 positive even though most of them had submitted negative reports prior to being tested at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University under the Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) supervision.





The English-born coach Jamie Day earlier called 36 players to join the camp at the Shara Resort in Gazipur but five players were not available to join from the beginning.Finland-born defender Tariq Raihan Kazi Denmark-born captain Jamal Bhuiyan are expected to join the camp on August 19 and 31 respectively.





