Soumya, Shadman begin individual practice in Mirpur

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar in action during his first individual training session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -BCB



Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar who missed the individual training session on Sunday joined one-to-one individual training on Monday, his first training session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after almost five months organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).





Both Soumya and Test opener Shadman Islam joined the second phase of practice on the third day which began on August 8. Apart from running, these two top order batsmen have also trained in the gym and batting sessions.





Even though the second phase of training sessions began on Saturday, Soumya was scheduled to start his training from Sunday. However, Soumya changed his plan to return to Dhaka from his hometown Satkhira on Saturday, considering a traffic jam in the road since most of the people from different places of the country chose to come back to Dhaka on Saturday after Eid-ul-Adha break.







On the other hand Shadman Islam has recently tied the knot with Anik Nasha Waheed. The Test opener completed all the formalities of the wedding in Dhaka before Eid. Apart from Shadman, pacer Abu Jayed, all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain and opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto started a new life by getting married in the epidemic of coronavirus.





Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim and Muminul Haque started the third day individual training. Both of them did running exercise and batting from 9.00 to 11.00 am. Anamul Haque and Mohammad Mithun also did practice as per schedule.





Spin duo Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam Biplob both practiced bowling for 30 minutes at the center wicket at the Academy ground for the first time in the Corona era without any assistant while pace duo Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain also delivered practice as per schedule.





Earlier Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Aminul Islam Biplob did their training as per the schedule on Sunday.Meanwhile, promising all-rounder Afif Hossain was included in the updated list sent by the BCB. Afif has already started practicing since Sunday.





The first phase of the individual training programme was held on July 19-27. The BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players' health issue in aspect of the spread of the deadly virus despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries.





But after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training that was largely decorated with fitness drills. The bowlers didn't get the chance to bowl as they were left satisfied with just running and doing gym. The batsmen however got the chance to bat but at the bowling machine at indoor facilities.





