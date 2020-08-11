49 computers stolen from BSMRSTU



Due to late arrival of security guards, the central library of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) has lost 49 computers, valued 2,027,620 TK.





Dr. Md. Nuruddin Ahmed, registrar of BSMRSTU confirmed this and said, "The occurrence took place during the time of Eid-ul-Azha vacation, and we came to know about this after the administrative activities of the university started on Sunday." "The value of each stolen computer was Tk 41,380," he further said. "







We'll fill a case in this regard as soon as possible," he added. Tarikul Islam, assistant security officer of BSMRSTU said, "our university has 30 security guards but 20 were absent from 23rd July to 5th August without taking any leave and for this reason we had faced some security problems."





To investigate the occurrence the university has already formed a seven member inquiry committee led by Md. Abdul Kuddus Miah, dean of law faculty.





The other members of the committee are Science faculty dean Dr. Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Eng. SM Eskander Ali, acting librarian Md. Nasirul Islam, assistant registrar Md. Nazrul Islam and Registrar Dr. Md. Nuruddin Ahmed (member secretary).The committee is asked to submit their report within next seven working days.







