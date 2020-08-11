Gonoforum MP Mokabbir comes under attack in Sylhet



Mokabbir Khan, a lawmaker from Gonoforum, on Monday came under attack reportedly by some ruling party activists at Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet.Mokabbir said, "My vehicle got damaged in the attack which was carried out around 11:00am, but I'm unhurt."







Describing the incident, he said, "I was going to BRDB hall at Bishwanath upazila headquarters to join a meeting on law and order situation. As my vehicle got close to the meeting venue with police protection, a group of local Awami League activists, led by Shamim and Siraj, attacked my vehicle. They threw a big piece of brick targeting me, badly damaging my vehicle."





Police then quickly encircled his car and protected him from the attack while the attackers left the scene without any obstruction, the lawmaker said.





Mokabbir also said that although police saved him from the attack, they did not take any action against the attackers or made any attempt to arrest them.He added that he did not file any case in this regard as local Awami League leaders assured him of ensuring punishment of the attackers.





Meanwhile, Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain and convener Dr Reza Kibria condemned the attack.In a joint statement, they voiced concern over the attack although there was police protocol. Mokabbir Khan was elected MP from Sylhet-2 with Gonoforum's ticket in the last general election.





Leave Your Comments