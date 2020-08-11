Kashmir Issue: OIC gives 'jolt' to Pakistan



Pakistan recently received a jolt from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a powerful group of 57 Muslim-majority countries across the continents, when it did not convene a session of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir.





Pakistan, reportedly, repeatedly pleaded to arrange the session.Pakistan's obsession with Kashmir and repeated assertions on its status and megalomaniac claims on the territory that legally and constitutionally belongs toIndia, is becoming too much for the OIC to bear, reports JK News Today.





OIC maintained silence when India decided to scrap Article 370 from its Constitution on August 5 last year, the prodding and nudges by Pakistan notwithstanding.





That was an endorsement of the Indian stand that it was its internal affair and no country should be making any unfair comment about the historic decision, reports the newspaper.India on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the Centre's movie of scrapping Article 370 which once granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.





Scrapping of Article 370: On Aug 5 last year, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in India scrapped Article 370and 35A that accorded a special status to the state.





The state of Jammu and Kashmir was acceded to India through the instrument of accession in 1947, under which special status was granted by New Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, under Article 370.





Article 370 had allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution, flag and right to handle its own laws except on matters that impact national security, but it also became an obstacle to development in the region wracked by terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and the rule of political oligarchy.





Islamic terrorism also saw the exodus of the Hindu Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley in 1989-90.The Modi government also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly and Ladakh without an assembly.





The Modi government also scrapped Article 35A, which had allowed the Jammu and Kashmir state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of the state and also provided special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.





