US provides assistance to prison authorities

US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller handed over personal protective equipment to Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha on Monday. -US Embassy



The United States has provided essential personal protective equipment to the Bangladesh Prison Directorate to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.





US ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl Miller, and his team handed over the equipment to Inspector General Prisons, Brigadier General AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha on Monday.





This has been a part of continued US support for Bangladesh's Covid-19 response efforts, according to a press release sent to The Asian Age from the US embassy in Dhaka.It was the sixth in a series of planned PPE distributions from the United States to Bangladesh.





The equipment delivered includes 10,000 reusable cloth masks, 200 full hazardous materials suits, 50 KN95 surgical masks, 660 200-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, 11,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 25 Kg of powdered bleach, 2 disinfectant backpack sprayers, 100 face shields, and 10 infrared thermometers.





All the materials have been purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies. To date, the US, through multiple agencies, has provided over $56.5 million in aid to combat Covid-19 in Bangladesh.







The Bangladesh Prison Directorate is a critical partner in safeguarding a vulnerable population against Covid-19 and in Bangladesh's response against the deadly disease.This PPE donation helps ensure prison officers remain protected while they promote the safety and security of all people living in Bangladesh.





