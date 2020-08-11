HC to resume regular functions from Wednesday



After five months, the regular functions of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court will resume from Wednesday maintaining health measures.





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Monday constituted 18 regular benches and 35 virtual benches of the HC for hearing and disposing of cases. Among the regular benches, 13 are division (two judges) benches and five are single (one judge) benches.







At the same time, among the 35 virtual benches, 24 are division benches and 11 are single benches, according to two separate notifications issued by the SC administration.







Lawyers will be able to move cases before the physical or virtual HC benches after the court functions resume.The chief justice on March 25 declared closure of all courts across the country from the next day amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

