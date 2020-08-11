'EC has sent elections to graveyard'



BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has sent the elections to the graveyard.







He was addressing a doa mahfil arranged by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on the ground floor of BNP's Nayapaltan Central office in the city on Monday seeking salvation of the departed souls of Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu and BNP's assistant organising secretary Abdul Awal Khan.





Rizvi said, "Now the Election Commission has no work as they have sent elections to the graveyard. He (Chief Election Commission) is now trying to rename the Union Parishad as Polli Parishad and the upazila chairman as the Upazila Pita (father), the city mayor the Mahanagar Pita."







According to media reports, the EC has taken a move to rename local government bodies like City Corporation, Municipality and Union Parishad and their posts like mayors and chairmen in Bangla by amending the existing laws.The Commission also published a proposal in this regard on its website last month seeking views on the amendment to the relevant laws.





