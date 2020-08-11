Quader for quality in road constructions



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has laid emphasis on maintaining quality in road constructions.

He was addressing a views-exchange meeting with Mymensingh road zone, BRTA and BRTC officials through videoconferencing from his official residence in the city on Monday.







Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, "Engineers will have to intensity their monitoring acts in using construction equipment in light with its agreement. Waste of money hard-earned by people cannot be accepted by any means."





He said monitoring capacity in field level along with other qualifications and efficiency will be evaluated in terms of giving promotion and posting."Project work must be completed within due time.





Unnecessary delay increases the cost of construction works," he said.The minister asked the officials concerned to take legal action against those contractors who will fail in completing works in due time.





Extending thanks to road engineers for successfully completing the constructions of special roads in haor region especially in Itna, Mithamain and Astagram areas Quader said economic scenario has started changing in the areas due to the development of communication infrastructures.





Leave Your Comments