Janmashtami today



Janmashtami, the birth of lord Sri Krishna and one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country today with due religious fervor and gaiety.





In the wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, this time all rituals and programs will be arranged inside temples maintaining health guidelines as a decision has been taken to keep stopped all types of processions and rallies marking the festival.The decision was taken recently at a virtual meeting of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad central executive body with its district and city units.





Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary Nirmal Kumar Chattarjee said a one-day program has been taken centrally on Dhakeshwari National Temple premises marking the festival.





Religious rituals including recitation from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and workshops will begin in the morning, he added.

Ramkrishna Math and Ramkrishna Mission, Dhaka will hold recitation of Gita from 9am to 11:30am. Swami Debdhyanananda and Brahmacharya Bhashwar will recite from Gita.







Other rituals include Bhajan (religious music) and distribution of Prasad in the afternoon and delivering of sermons by Guru Maharaj at 7:40pm and Sri Krishna Puja at 8pm.To join the programs, devotees must have to abide by health guidelines including wearing of facemask and maintaining of social distancing.





Monks of Sankar Math O Mission, Sitakunda will hold 'Geetajaggo' and worship of lord Krishna at 8am seeking blessings for the country, the nation and the world maintaining health guidelines.





According to mythology, Sri Krishna was born on the eighth day of dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra and he takes birth in ages in the world to safeguard the good and pious people from the hands of malevolence people by establishing truth, justice and beauty in the society.





It is usually observed on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Sharavan or Bhadrapad.Different religious, cultural and social organizations have also chalked out identical programs across the country in observance of the Janmashtami.The day is a public holiday.





Meanwhile, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, on Monday greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna.In a message on the eve of the occasion, the President said Janmashtami is one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.





Sri Krishna was a symbol of humanity and social reformer whose main philosophy was to forge the bond of true love and harmony among people, removing injustice, repression, persecution and conflicts from society, he said, reports BSS.





The President wished all success of the Janmashtami celebrations.In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Sri Krishna had upheld the flag of peace and love for humanity and justice throughout his life.





The main objective of Sri Krishna was to establish friendship among people and parity in society, the Premier said, adding that he adored the mankind through his works and lifestyle.





"Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony where people of all castes and creeds have been living in harmony for ages. Our constitution has guaranteed equal rights for people of all castes and creeds.





We believe that religion is for individuals, festival for all," Sheikh Hasina said.The present government is pledge-bound to maintain communal harmony in the country, the Prime Minister added.





Leave Your Comments