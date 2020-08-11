Daily COVID-19 briefing to stop



The Directorate General of Health Services is discontinuing its daily online briefing on the COVID-19 situation soon, months after it stopped taking questions from the media.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque told bdnews24.com about the decision on Monday when the number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh in the daily count remained around 3,000 with 30 deaths.The caseload has crossed 260,000 while the death toll has surged past 3,400 since the first cases were detected in the country in March.





