Light to moderate rain likely: Met Office









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers for different parts of the country.





Most places in Chattogram and Rangpur divisions and many areas of Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions will see light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty, the Met Office said.





A few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions might be hit by moderately heavy to heavy falls today.





Day and night temperature may drop slightly over the country.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.





Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.





Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishwardi and Tarash and minimum temperature 25.3C at Tetulia.





Maximum rainfall (65mm) for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at Tetulia.





The sun sets at 6:35pm today and rises at 5:33am on Wednesday in the capital.





