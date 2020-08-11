COVID-19 cases top 20 mln: JHU









lobal COVID-19 cases have surpassed 20 million according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, reports Xinhua.





The global case count reached 20,011,186, with a total of 734,664 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed on Tuesday morning.





The United States, the worst-hit country by the pandemic, has recorded 5,089,416 cases and 163,425 fatalities, accounting for a quarter of the global caseload.





Brazil is the second hardest-hit country with 3,057,470 cases and 101,752 deaths.





Meanwhile, India has confirmed more than 2.2 million cases.





Countries with more than 400,000 cases also include Russia, South Africa, Mexico and Peru. Other countries with over 30,000 deaths are Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France, according to the center.





The world has seen soaring new infections over the past months. Global cases topped 10 million on June 28 and doubled just 43 days later.









Coronavirus was first reported in China’s Wuhan province in December last year and later it spread across the globe rapidly.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

