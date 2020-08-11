Another cop dies of Covid-19









Another policeman died of Covid-19 at the Rajrbagh Central Police Hospital early Tuesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Dolil Uddin Biswas, 58, of Jhenaidah Police Station, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since July 25.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and was kept on life support where he died, said said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana.

Under special arrangement, his body will be taken to his village home at Nowda village under Kotwali Police Station of Jashore where he will be buried at his family graveyard.

A total of 66 policemen have died so far from coronavirus.





Leave Your Comments