23 more infected with Covid-19 in Thakurgaon









Another 23 people, including a staff of deputy commissioner office and a bank official, have been infected with coronavirus in Thakurgaon.





With the new cases, the district's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 545 till Monday evening, said Civil Surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.





Two staff of Haripur and Baliadangi upazila health complex, were among the newly-infected patients.





Meanwhile, 94 more samples have been sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on Monday for test.

So far 3,984 samples have been tested in the district.





Bangladesh’s officially confirmed coronavirus cases went up to 260,507 with the detection of 2,907 new patients in 24 hours until Monday.





Besides, the death tally rose to 3,438 with 39 new deaths in the country.

