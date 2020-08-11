2 missing youths found dead in Savar Beel





The bodies of two young men were retrieved from a waterbody (beel) at Beraid Daspara area of Bongaon union of Savar on Tuesday morning 16 hours after they had gone missing.

The deceased were identified as Sumon, 19, an electric mechanic and Sumon, 20, a truck driver.

AFM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Savar Police Station, said that a group of young man went to enjoy a boat ride in the beel on Monday.

At one stage, a live wire torn down as the boat hit an electric pole.

Other youths of the group jumped into water after the group's member Jewel was injured when he came in contact with the live wire.

The two youths had been missing since the incident.

A diver team of fire service retrieved their bodies in the morning.

