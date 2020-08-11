One held with hemp in Sarail

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1 kg of hemp in Sarail of Brahmanbaria district on Monday.

The arrestee was identified as Sohagh Mia (25), son of Hanif Mia, of Lakshmipura village under Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur district. He currently resides at Azampur village (a tenant at railway colony) in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria.

According to Sarail police, Sohagh Mia was arrested with one kilogram hemp in his possession from Kuttapara area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway on Monday evening.

AMM Nazmul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “A case has been filed against the arrestee and sent him to the court.”

Drives against drugs will continue, the OC added.

