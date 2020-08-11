Published:  08:54 PM, 11 August 2020 Last Update: 08:57 PM, 11 August 2020

One held with hemp in Sarail

One held with hemp in Sarail

Police arrested  an alleged drug peddler with 1 kg of hemp in Sarail of Brahmanbaria district on  Monday.

The arrestee  was identified as Sohagh Mia (25), son of Hanif Mia, of Lakshmipura village  under Bhandaria upazila of Pirojpur district.  He currently resides at Azampur village (a  tenant at railway colony) in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria.

According  to Sarail police, Sohagh Mia was arrested with one kilogram hemp in his  possession from Kuttapara area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway on Monday evening.

AMM Nazmul  Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “A case has been filed  against the arrestee and sent him to the court.”

Drives  against drugs will continue, the OC added.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »