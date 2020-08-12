Diner Sheshe





"Recently, I was taking classical singing lessons with a 60-year old man. The first class went well, but for some reason, his presence made me uncomfortable. In the second class, he pulled my chair closer and started touching my arms, making it seem like it was a part of the teaching. He then ran his eyes over my arms and chest- I was so uneasy.







A few days later, he came disturbingly close to me and touched my lips. I felt disgusted and wanted to push him away. He kept touching my arms and body while I sang and then I felt his hand slide down my back.







I knew I should have done something, but I was completely blank; I just didn't know how to move away from him. After what seemed like forever, the class finally ended- I ran home crying. I wasn't crying because of what he did, I was crying because of what I didn't do.







My mom came to my room and I told her everything. I told her I wanted to stop classes. But she explained that if we let him go, he'd do the same to other girls. So we decided that she would sit with me during my next class.







He touched my arms again. My mom asked, 'Is this touching necessary?', to which he defensively responded, 'It's how I teach!' Mom said, 'It makes us very uncomfortable, so stop or we'll get rid of you'. 'As you wish', he said and it never happened again. But the staring continued, he'd scan my chest every single class. I had to cover myself up whenever I was around him, and even then he'd stare. So we finally told him to leave.







I'm relieved that it's over. But more importantly, I'm so glad mom encouraged me to stand up. I'll admit I couldn't do it on my own, but it's a lesson learnt. I'm 17, and have my whole life ahead of me, but now I know just how important it is to not let it slide."





