Worldwide waffling





President Donald Trump took in $165 million for his reelection effort in the month of July, a sum that that surpasses what his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, raised during the same period.







But a massive cash-on-hand advantage that once gave the Republican a significant competitive edge has largely been closed, with Biden and the Democratic Party reporting that they are just $6 million shy of the $300 million that the president and the Republican National Committee have banked.









The border tensions between India and China has triggered a flurry of intelligence about Chinese indulging in cyber warfare and the latest is the information on a secret People's Liberation Army unit targeting India's security and defence related information. Those tracking the Chinese cyber forays say an aggressive trend has been noticed since the standoff started in early May.





Sources say there has been a clear shift with the Chinese trying to target sensitive information and not limiting themselves to merely defacing websites.It's not just India but even the United States and the European Union that has issued alerts against Chinese cyber attacks recently.





In a series of warnings the US agencies identified a malware used by China and issued a fresh alert on August 3. The Eurpoean Union imposed sanctions against two Chinese citizens and company linked to Chinese intelligence after a cyber attack targeting several companies.









The social media influencers, 23, who boast 25 million TikTok followers, have both been charged with one count of false imprisonment and one misdemeanour of falsely reporting an emergency.







The charges come after the pair staged two fake bank robberies in 2019 as part of a social media prank. If convicted of all counts, the twins face up to four years in state prison.







According to Orange County's District Attorney's office, on October 15 Alan and Alex dressed all in black and wore ski masks as they pretended to run from a bank with bags full of money.











Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. The past few days have seen Tasmania and southern Victoria transformed into chocolate box-worthy winter wonderlands. The icy blast has brought absurdly cold conditions, with snow down to levels not seen for a decade in some places and very nearly a century for others.







But over the next few days, attention will turn to rain for New South Wales, southern Queensland and northern Victoria, with potentially heavy falls for the NSW South Coast as yet another low pressure system threatens the east coast.







Blair Trewin, senior climatologist at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) and general weather record guru, had to dig back through the archives to find the last time Launceston had snow like this.





Dr Trewin reckons the last time Launceston saw a "comparable event" was back in 1921. Sure enough on August 1, 1921, The Examiner newspaper reported the town's heaviest snowfall in more than 25 years.









Leave Your Comments