Webinar held on economic revival in a post Covid-19

Indian High Commission in Dhaka and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) jointly hosted a webinar on Tuesday. Indian High Commissioner Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das is seen in the photograph. -AA



Indian High Commission, Dhaka and India- Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI) jointly organized a webinar on "India-Bangladesh Partnership- Economic revival in a post Covid-19 world" on Tuesday. Over 100 business leaders attended the webinar.







Speaking on the occasion, Indian High Commissioner Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das highlighted the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" scheme rolled out under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She informed that Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is based on five pillars - economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.







A stimulus package of 21 trillion rupees under this scheme will accelerate infrastructure development, support ruraleconomy and cottage industries, boost micro, small and medium enterprises, improve opportunities for foreign traders and investors, accelerate agriculture mechanization etc in India.





Riva Ganguly Das said this opens huge opportunities for Indian and Bangladesh businesses to look at sectors where they can cooperate with one another.IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad spoke on the need to capitalize on the new opportunity given to both nations through mutual trust and cooperation.





The change in the world economic scenario is pushing India and Bangladesh as the land of great investment opportunities. Moreover, he emphasized on the need for more investments, integration, cohesion, capacity building and knowledge sharing in the South Asian region to build robust trade network.





Industrial leaders from Iffad Group, Tata Motors, SBI Bangladesh, Indofil, and Shorthi Enterprises among others deliberated on the new opportunities in global trade and the regional scenario across different sectors of economy.





The Indian High Commissioner expressed hope that the excellent state of India- Bangladesh bilateral relations and the recent connectivity initiatives taken by both the countries in railways and inland waterways will help to reduce the cost of trade.







She added that with their resilient economies and robust business environment, both the countries will not only be able to deal with present challenges but also utilize new opportunities.





She urged the Indian business leaders that given the excellent manufacturing environment, vibrant demography and favorable investment atmosphere, opportunities for collaboration and joint ventures should be explored including for exports to third countries.





Leave Your Comments